Titans kick off 2020 season tonight against Denver Broncos; here's where you can watch the game Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:35s - Published 1 minute ago Titans kick off 2020 season tonight against Denver Broncos; here's where you can watch the game The Titans kick off their season Monday night against the Denver Broncos. While it's an away game, there are plenty of spots you can go to support the Two-Tone Blue safely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend