Baby wallaby pokes head out of mom's pouch in Australia Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 weeks ago Baby wallaby pokes head out of mom's pouch in Australia An albino wallaby’s offspring pops its head out of its mum’s pouch to greet visitors at a zoo while another wallaby calmly eats next to them.The adorable joey of a red-necked wallaby (Macropus rufogriseus) was filmed at the Wing’s Wildlife Park located in the island state of Tasmania just off the southern coast of Australia.Joey comes from the aborigine language meaning ‘small animal’ and is a term used to refer to the young offspring of animals.The video shows the moment the mum stands straight up on two legs with both ears pointed up while fixing her gaze on something.Another albino wallaby relaxes on the ground next to her calmly eating grass while also looking in the same direction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

