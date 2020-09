Colin gets real about the mediocrity of the Browns as shown in Wk 1 loss vs Ravens | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:06s - Published 58 seconds ago Colin gets real about the mediocrity of the Browns as shown in Wk 1 loss vs Ravens | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses the unfortunate reality for the Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. He says, 'You can keep changing the coaches, you've got a limited quarterback - mistake-prone, not as accurate as he should be.' 0

