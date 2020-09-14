10 Video Games That Ended in Disaster
10 Video Games That Ended in Disaster
These games left players in a state of despair as their respective worlds and characters came crumbling down.
For this video, we're looking at a handful of games where everything...just...sucked!
These games left players in a state of despair as their respective worlds and characters came crumbling down.
For this video, we're looking at a handful of games where everything...just...sucked!
Our countdown includes “God of War III” (2010), “Mortal Kombat” (2011), “The Last of Us” (2013), “Red Dead Redemption 2” (2018), “Conker’s Bad Fur Day” (2001) and more!