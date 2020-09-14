Tracking Hurricane Sally 9-14-20 5PM

Jeff Baskin LIVE update from Tracking the Tropics -->>> https://t.co/VP8YOT4EEW #HurricaneSally #NexstarNation https://t.co/nIKB8ObMB8 2 minutes ago

WKRG Caroline Carithers HURRICANE SALLY NOW A CATEGORY 2: Sally has been upgraded to a category 2 hurricane. The track has been bumped east… https://t.co/oq09obALzc 3 minutes ago

Allison Kropff It is forecast to bring enormous rainfall to the northern Gulf Coast. #HurricaneSally #HurricaneSally2020 https://t.co/R5ezGIqmPM 4 minutes ago

Xavier Hunter Currently tracking Hurricane #Sally on twitch. Come join the chat! https://t.co/t4yfWzwa76 5 minutes ago

Stanley's Mom Map: Tracking Hurricane Sally’s Path https://t.co/BLlYsYyA7F 5 minutes ago

WOWK 13 News JUST IN: Hurricane Sally is now a Category 2 storm with max sustained winds of 100 mph as it moves toward the north… https://t.co/PyUWm5wpc5 6 minutes ago

Tom RT @dcexaminer: For those of on the central Gulf Coast, the ritual of tracking hurricanes involves a strange psychological tug of war betwe… 9 minutes ago