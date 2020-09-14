Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking Hurricane Sally 9-14-20 5PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Sally 9-14-20 5PM
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic as two others take aim

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical...
Haaretz - Published

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency preparing for Tropical Storm Sally

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency preparing for Tropical Storm Sally Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the state prepares...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

JeffBaskinFOX16

Jeff Baskin LIVE update from Tracking the Tropics -->>> https://t.co/VP8YOT4EEW #HurricaneSally #NexstarNation https://t.co/nIKB8ObMB8 2 minutes ago

wkrgcaroline

WKRG Caroline Carithers HURRICANE SALLY NOW A CATEGORY 2: Sally has been upgraded to a category 2 hurricane. The track has been bumped east… https://t.co/oq09obALzc 3 minutes ago

AllisonWTSP

Allison Kropff It is forecast to bring enormous rainfall to the northern Gulf Coast. #HurricaneSally #HurricaneSally2020 https://t.co/R5ezGIqmPM 4 minutes ago

Xlhunter3

Xavier Hunter Currently tracking Hurricane #Sally on twitch. Come join the chat! https://t.co/t4yfWzwa76 5 minutes ago

whenpigsflyyy

Stanley's Mom Map: Tracking Hurricane Sally’s Path https://t.co/BLlYsYyA7F 5 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News JUST IN: Hurricane Sally is now a Category 2 storm with max sustained winds of 100 mph as it moves toward the north… https://t.co/PyUWm5wpc5 6 minutes ago

twittenup

Tom RT @dcexaminer: For those of on the central Gulf Coast, the ritual of tracking hurricanes involves a strange psychological tug of war betwe… 9 minutes ago

joshg_TV

Josh Gauntt RT @mchightower: .@joshg_TV is in Gulf Shores tracking the impact of now-category 2 Hurricane Sally on Alabama. Join us on @WBRCnews from 4… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Video: Hurricane Sally churns toward Miss. Gulf Coast [Video]

Video: Hurricane Sally churns toward Miss. Gulf Coast

The seas were kicking up steam in Gulfport Monday as Hurricane Sally churns toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:59Published
Monday Noon Weather [Video]

Monday Noon Weather

Hurricane Sally has formed

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:49Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 14, 8am update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 14, 8am update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:24Published