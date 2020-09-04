Students Return To Huntsville Classrooms

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Max Cohan talked to parents who say they hope the return to classrooms goes smoothly.

Today, some students returned to traditional classrooms in huntsville.

Others are making last minute preparations for their first day back wednesday.

Waay 31's max cohan is live in huntsville..

He talked to parents who are hoping all goes according to plan.

Where classes started today.

About half the students returned today.

While the other half remained virtual.

The groups swap on wednesday.

One mom who's child goes back wednesday is excited to hear from other parents about the return.

Leeann sanders admits she is slightly nervous about her kids getting sick, videos put out by huntsville city schools gave her some peace of mind about their return.

But while most students return at some point this week.

Others will remain virtual for at least the rest of the semester.

Kathi bertsch explained why her grandchild is sticking with online learning.

Despite the staggered schedule to limit the number of children in each school.

"i watched a video walkthrough with my little one's kindergarten teacher of the safety protocols that they have in place and i feel safe now that they're going to keep everyone safe."

"i don't understand what anybody thinks the children who are going back to school are going to gain from being in the building."

So far we have not heard of any major problems that district faced today.

Live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news.