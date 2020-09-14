President Trump visits Sacramento to be briefed on California wildfires

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

President Trump arrived at McClellan Park at 10:50 this morning and his visit here has prompted dozens of demonstraters on both sides to come here to be heard

Action news now reporter dani masten -- at the capitol -- with more on what happened out there today.

Dani ll president trump's visit here to mcelellan park has prompted dozens of demonstraters on both sides to come here to be heard pkg script sot/deanna simas "i just want to show my support for the democratic parties and committees and for those who don't have voices."

Sot/tommy sober and michelle gonzales "it means everything to show our support.

There is a lot of good& people kind of use more emotion than logic but there are so many good things that trump has done."

Tommy sober and michelle gonzales tell me they think today should just be about coming together during these tough times sot/tommy sober and michelle gonzales "it is important for us americans to be here and stand up for what we believe in whether we agree or disagree.

But in general, we should just come together regardless.

Deanna simas tells me she is thankful for trump being here to address the wildfires while her husband tonny thinks he should've been here sooner sot/tony simas "his job as a president is to find disasters and say hey that country needs help right there it's a national disaster.

He's supposed to go and talk to these people.

He's supposed to try and cure what he can as a president."

Protesters tell me the plan to stay here and show their support until kicked out of the area.

Dani ll in sacramentoã i'm dani masten, action news now coverage you can count president trump says that he will continue to give his support to those who are experiencing these devestating wildfires in california.##