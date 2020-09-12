Global  
 

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit

US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California.

Mr Trump also renewed his unfounded claim that failure torake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame.

He travelled tonorthern California to be briefed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom andother state and federal officials.

At one point, state Natural ResourcesAgency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changingclimate and what it means to our forests".


Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail

 Both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been hitting the campaign trail. The president rallied his supporters just outside of Las..
CBS News
Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump on climate [Video]

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump on climate

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trumpon climate change, saying the wildfire and hurricane conditions that have beenbattering the US will only grow worse if he is re-elected. It came aswildfires ravage the western United States and Hurricane Sally batters theeast coast.

A week before Trump's order protecting meat plants, industry sent draft language to feds

 Emails show executives asked USDA for orders to reopen, protection from local health officials as COVID-19 sickened thousands of workers.
USATODAY.com

In California: Trump visits NorCal amid fires; gyms and salons reopen in S.F.

 Biden and Trump battle over what caused the California wildfires, counties prepare for Tuesday's review of coronavirus tiers, and "The Golden Girls" celebrate a..
USATODAY.com

Fire crews are doing 'good work' to contain raging wildfires in Oregon and California. Now it's the weather's turn to help.

 Reminders of devastation are everywhere: Burnt-out cars, piles of ash where buildings once stood. Then there's the choking smoke in the air.
 
USATODAY.com

California governor gently confronts Trump on climate

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom had President Donald Trump one-on-one on live TV Monday, a perfect opportunity to spar with Democrats' public enemy No. 1 just 50..
WorldNews

Puppy pulled from rubble following California wildfire

 Rescuers gave the little survivor a fitting name: Trooper.
CBS News

35 dead as wildfires rage across the West Coast

 Portland, Seattle and San Francisco are now among the top five cities with the worst air quality in the world.
CBS News

US West Coast fires: Is Trump right to blame forest management?

 Is poor management of forests to blame for deadly fires in the United States?
BBC News

Family shares heart-wrenching story of loss during wildfire

 Wildfires are ravaging the West Coast as the death toll rises. Surrounding areas not in flames are dealing with some of the worst air quality in the world...
CBS News

US West Coast fires: Row over climate change's role as Trump visits

 Governors say the president is in denial about climate change's role in the massive wildfires there.
BBC News

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change [Video]

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.

Trump, Calif. officials clash over climate change

 At a wildfires briefing in California Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials urged President Donald Trump to accept that "climate change is real."..
USATODAY.com
Former California Inmates Who Fought Fires Can Now Have Records Expunged [Video]

Former California Inmates Who Fought Fires Can Now Have Records Expunged

Some prison inmates in California are trained to be firefighters, and they make a vital contribution to public safety. However, they were banned from pursuing professional firefighting careers after paying their debt to society. Now, Gizmodo Earther reports that's all changed. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2147 on Friday at the site of the North Complex Fire. AB 2147 allows inmates that have participated in the state's fire camps to have their criminal records expunged.

White House invites Democrats to signing ceremony with UAE, Israel, Bahrain

 The White House has invited senior Democratic lawmakers to a ceremony where representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will sign an agreement with..
WorldNews

Trump spurns science on climate change: 'Don't think science knows'

With the smell of California wildfires in the air, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the...
CTV News


WATCH: Trump Dismisses Science When California Official Objects to His Prediction the State Will ‘Start Getting Cooler’

President Donald Trump denied climate change and predicted that the wildfires will "start getting...
Mediaite

President Trump disputes climate change at briefing on California wildfires

At a briefing with California officials on the devastating wildfires in the West, President Trump...
CBS News



klimapedia

Klimapedia After multiple California officials confronted President Donald Trump Monday about ignoring climate change’s role i… https://t.co/D9ib8ZUpvp 1 hour ago

jschln1

Gerald A Johnson Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Wildfires Blaze Along West Coast https://t.co/LmF5pi4foj National Resource Secret… https://t.co/GnnRYNEvzz 4 hours ago

dire_donald

Donald Dire RT @JoeBiden: Science knows. https://t.co/Pwx8meY4zw 6 hours ago

Ritab2g

Rita Ree Really? Donald Dumb Dumb ‘I Don’t Think Science Knows, Actually’: Trump Dismisses Climate Science In California Wil… https://t.co/ORcHzaXFIu 7 hours ago


Trump California Visit Amid Raging Wildfires Puts State, Federal Forest Management In Spotlight [Video]

Trump California Visit Amid Raging Wildfires Puts State, Federal Forest Management In Spotlight

President Trump dismissed climate science during his visit to wildfire-ravaged California. John Ramos asked an expert at UC if state and federal forest management is actually hindering of helping to..

VIDEO: Trump Protester Seen Climbing On CHP Vehicle, Falling To Ground As It Takes Off [Video]

VIDEO: Trump Protester Seen Climbing On CHP Vehicle, Falling To Ground As It Takes Off

At least one protester could be seen falling and hitting the ground hard after climbing on a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the protest outside Pres. Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on..

President Trump meets with California state officials to discuss wildfires ravaging state [Video]

President Trump meets with California state officials to discuss wildfires ravaging state

President Donald Trump stopped at McClellan Park on Monday to get an update on California’s wildfires from state leaders, including Governor Gavin Newsom.

