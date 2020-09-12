Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trumpon climate change, saying the wildfire and hurricane conditions that have beenbattering the US will only grow worse if he is re-elected. It came aswildfires ravage the western United States and Hurricane Sally batters theeast coast.
Some prison inmates in California are trained to be firefighters, and they make a vital contribution to public safety. However, they were banned from pursuing professional firefighting careers after paying their debt to society. Now, Gizmodo Earther reports that's all changed. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2147 on Friday at the site of the North Complex Fire. AB 2147 allows inmates that have participated in the state's fire camps to have their criminal records expunged.