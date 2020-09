Dallas cut Vegas' Stanley Cup dreams short on Monday night, but fans were happy to still cheer the Knights on at Las Vegas taverns.



Related videos from verified sources Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final



Police were attacked, shops vandalised and dozens arrested in the French capital after Paris Saint Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. "The savagery of certain delinquents.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:39 Published 3 weeks ago Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice after four month stoppage, fans watch from a distance



The Vegas Golden Knights returned to the ice Thursday to take on the Arizona Coyotes in an exhibition game, the first live game since NHL play was stopped amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the United.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:23 Published on July 31, 2020 VGK are off to Canada



A special send off for the Vegas Golden Knights. The team is off to Canada for the 2020 Stanley Cup play-offs. Fans fathered outside city national arena to say goodbye and good luck. People dressed in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published on July 27, 2020