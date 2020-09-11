Global  
 

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s
Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds.

Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.


Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge [Video]

Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.

Whose 'days of mediocrity' are over? Garth Crooks' team of the week

 Who makes Garth Crooks' first Premier League team of the week this season?
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea: Reece James scores stunner as Frank Lampard's side win

 Chelsea defender Reece James scores a stunning long-range effort and gets an assist as they begin their Premier League season with victory at Brighton.
Stunning James goal helps Chelsea win at Brighton

 Chelsea defender Reece James scores a stunning long-range effort and gets an assist as they begin their Premier League season with victory at Brighton.
Liverpool set for last-minute Thiago move - Tuesday's gossip

 Liverpool to make late move for Thiago, Manchester United want Bale, Messi asked to take a pay cut, five clubs want Liverpool striker Origi, Suarez in limbo,..
Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

 LONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
Salah scores hat-trick as Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller

 Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham [Video]

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pays tribute to debutants Willian and Gabrielafter they starred in the 3-0 win over Fulham.

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Gabriel & Willian impress on debut in Gunners win

 Debutants Gabriel and Willian impress as Arsenal blow away promoted Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Debutants Gabriel & Willian impress as slick Arsenal win at Fulham

 Debutants Gabriel and Willian impress as Arsenal blow away promoted Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Fulham andArsenal on Saturday.

WSL: Pernille Harder scores her first WSL goal for Chelsea against Bristol City

 Watch Denmark international Pernille Harder score her first WSL goal for Chelsea with a brilliant backheel against Bristol City.
Tottenham 0-1 Everton: James Rodriguez shows Spurs what they are missing - Jermaine Jenas analysis

 MOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas is impressed by Everton but left confused and disappointed by Tottenham's performance in their season opener.
Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says a number of players had Covid-19 over summer

 Speaking after a season-opening defeat by Everton, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says a number of his players had coronavirus over the summer.
Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat [Video]

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
Women's Super League: West Ham United 1-9 Arsenal

 Jill Roord scores her second hat-trick in a row as Arsenal dismantle 10-player West Ham in front of a crowd in Dagenham.
Football betting tips: Mo Salah to fire Liverpool past Leeds, Callum Wilson to down West Ham on Newcastle debut – Premier League opening weekend predictions

The 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday, and there are some cracking games in store...
Top 5: Premier League players of the weekend including Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton stars

The Premier League officially returned this weekend for its 29th season, and what a start we’ve...
Every 2020/21 Premier League club ranked by their opening weekend record over the last ten seasons

A Premier League season is a marathon, not a sprint – but you do have to start well. And fans...
Sunday's paper round-up [Video]

Sunday's paper round-up

A look at how Sunday morning's newspapers covered Liverpool's 4-3 win over Leeds on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

