Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds.
Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.
