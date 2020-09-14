Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Headlines - 9-14-20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Health Headlines - 9-14-20

Health Headlines - 9-14-20

In today's health headlines we talk about the health impact of the wildfires from the west coast of the United States.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

achi_narahashi

Achi RT @michaelmina_lab: To save society from this virus, we need to focus on daily fast #COVID19 tests. These are more critical now than even… 4 minutes ago

drbarrydworkin

Barry Dworkin, MD Can universal facial masking reduce Covid-19 disease severity through “variolation”? NEJM commentary proposes a hyp… https://t.co/YbRSGT9c5s 10 minutes ago

50Pinkies

50 pinkies 🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 RT @Eyecatcher_Pro: https://t.co/XiKG73P5YI? Common sense now makes headlines! 25 minutes ago

angelbeastster

Whit Stevenson RT @democracynow: World Health Organization Says World Saw Biggest Daily Rise in Global Cases https://t.co/gt6geJbkeT 27 minutes ago

SPremierReview

Premier County RT @MyMusings_ie: @MichealMartinTD Increasing mental health supports?! How about asking the MSM especially @RTENewsNow to stop fear mongeri… 30 minutes ago

MyMusings_ie

My Musings @MichealMartinTD Increasing mental health supports?! How about asking the MSM especially @RTENewsNow to stop fear m… https://t.co/0aw0A5WUQp 34 minutes ago

RomilSoni1

Romil.Soni Lifestyle and Health News Headlines from around the world about Meditation, Science of Living, Healthy Lifestyle, D… https://t.co/6u7eDvjC2t 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SNHD offering flu shots starting today [Video]

SNHD offering flu shots starting today

The Southern Nevada Health District will begin to offer flu vaccine at its public health centers on Sept. 14. All immunizations are available by appointment only as we continue to practice social..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Local teen makes Sweet Relief to help people with anxiety [Video]

Local teen makes Sweet Relief to help people with anxiety

While a lot of kids are just trying to get through the school year and distance learning, one valley senior started her own business. She started Sweet Relief as a way to help people manage their..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published
Health Headlines - 9-11-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 9-11-20

In today's health headlines we talk about another risk factor for COVID, people that smoke or vape.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:32Published