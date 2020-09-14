Health Headlines - 9-14-20

In today's health headlines we talk about the health impact of the wildfires from the west coast of the United States.

Romil.Soni Lifestyle and Health News Headlines from around the world about Meditation, Science of Living, Healthy Lifestyle, D… https://t.co/6u7eDvjC2t 41 minutes ago

My Musings @MichealMartinTD Increasing mental health supports?! How about asking the MSM especially @RTENewsNow to stop fear m… https://t.co/0aw0A5WUQp 34 minutes ago

Premier County RT @MyMusings_ie : @MichealMartinTD Increasing mental health supports?! How about asking the MSM especially @RTENewsNow to stop fear mongeri… 30 minutes ago

Achi RT @michaelmina_lab : To save society from this virus, we need to focus on daily fast #COVID19 tests. These are more critical now than even… 4 minutes ago