Gulf Coast Residents Prep For Hurricane Sally's Arrival

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:40s
Gulf Coast Residents Prep For Hurricane Sally's Arrival
Nancy Chen reports Sally could dump up to two feet of rain in some areas.

Paulette Rolls toward Bermuda; Sally Threatens Gulf Coast

Residents of Bermuda were urged to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette,...
VOA News


News Brief: Trump Denies Climate Change, Latest Hurricane, Israel-Arab Relations

In California, President Trump is pressed on climate change. Gulf Coast communities brace for...
NPR

Hurricane warning for Gulf Coast as Sally to strengthen, mandatory evacuations in Louisiana, Mississippi

Residents along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings on Monday as a...
FOXNews.com


Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast

Jennifer Correa says Sally could bring historic flooding.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34
Tips on flood and property damage claims [Video]

Tips on flood and property damage claims

Hurricane Sally has caused severe flooding in parts of Southwest Florida as it travels westward across the gulf.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:24
Mississippi Coast residents evacuate before flooding, storm surge [Video]

Mississippi Coast residents evacuate before flooding, storm surge

Mandatory evacuations are happening now in some areas of the Mississippi gulf coast. Emergency leaders say Mississippi could experience life-threatening storm surge and flooding.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:58