Red Cross In Need of Volunteers (9-14-20)

Aspect of life...even how we respond to disasters.

The pandemic limiting the amount of volunteers the red cross can deploy comes at a time when more disasters are hitting the countrykq2's kilee thomas explains why the red cross is in trouble.

<<kilee thomas reports: 2020 is seeing its share of disasterssot: randee krumwiede, executive director - "we are responding to various disasters across the country and multiple disasters at that."from the wildfires burning down the west coast hurricane laura in the south and the newest storm hitting monday night the red cross is running out of volunteers as covid-19 limits their numberssot: krumwiede- "there was an estimated 30,000 extra volunteers that would be needed across the country."

"so, now we are in a situation to where we are in dire need of volunteers all across the country."

The red cross is looking for heroes to answer the call.

A local hero like russ schuster.

Who just got back home from serving the people of louisiana after hurricane laura tore through the state sot:russ schuster service associate with red cross- "there's a lot of trees down, trees on houses, trees on power lines.

Power lines broken off and on the ground."

"and i would estimate that it's going to be well into october or november beforel all the people have their electricity back."

Schuster's decision to volunteer was inspired sot: schuster- "i read an article that said the first one-third of your life is for yourself, the next one-third of your life is for your family and the last third of your life, if you're able to, give back to society.

If i can give back, i will."

And now as lousianna is bracing for sally sot: schuster- "yes, some people are going to get a double whammy.

All i can say is my heart's out for them."

The red cross is looking for more heroes like russ who need it most sot: krumwiede "we are looking for local heroes to step up and say yes to the call.

To respond to disasters and help those people that are often in their darkest hour."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news >> the red cross will be deploying volunteers to lousianna first... based on imminent need.

To volunteer... go to redcross.org/volunteertoday