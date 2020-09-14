Global  
 

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 19:53s - Published
President Donald Trump has hosted a White House ceremony with leaders of the UAE and Bahrain but without the Palestinians.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump [Video]

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals

 The president hosts a ceremony marking deals between Israel and Gulf states Bahrain and the UAE.
BBC News

John Bolton's book publisher subpoenaed, DOJ investigating disclosures in 'The Room Where It Happened'

 The Justice Department demands records from Simon & Schuster after the Trump administration failed to halt publication of John Bolton's book.
USATODAY.com

Global perception of US falls to two-decade low

 Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has eroded America's already fading reputation.
BBC News

Bahrain Bahrain Kingdom on the Persian Gulf

Trump Hosts Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain at White House Signing Ceremony

 Critics of the agreement between the three countries have called President Trump’s claims that ensures peace in the Mideast to be overblown.
NYTimes.com

Israel, UAE and Bahrain set to sign historic deal

 President Donald Trump welcomes Israel's Prime Minister and the foreign ministers of two Gulf Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - to the White..
USATODAY.com

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East


Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israel to sign accord with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at White House ceremony

 Donald Trump's allies hope the accord will burnish his credentials as peacemaker as the U.S. presidential election nears.
USATODAY.com

Palestinians Palestinians Ethnonational group of Palestine

Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab world

 JERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews
Israeli gets life in prison for murdering Palestinian family [Video]

Five years after the attack that killed three Palestinians, Amiram Ben-Uliel is given a life sentence for each of the lives that he took.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family [Video]

Court gives Jewish settler three life sentences for murdering a Palestinian toddler and his parents in an arson attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:57Published

Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never war

 JERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White..
WorldNews

