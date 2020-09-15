CDC Casts Light On Profile Of US Children Killed By COVID-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data about the deaths of young people from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to UPI, three out of four young people who died from COVID-19 in the United States between Feb.

12 and July 31 had underlying health conditions.

These health problems include asthma, obesity, neurological and developmental disorders, and cardiovascular conditions.

The data also revealed that among the 121 young people who died during that period, 70% were aged 10 to 20 years.

45% were Hispanic American, 29% were Black American and 4% were American Indians or Alaskan natives.

Through the end of July, just 8% -- or slightly fewer than 400,000 -- of all confirmed US cases of the virus involved people age 21 and younger.