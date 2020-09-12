Global  
 

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

[NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.


UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel [Video]

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

President Donald Trump has hosted a White House ceremony with leaders of the UAE and Bahrain but without the Palestinians.

Trump oversees Israel, 2 Arab states sign pacts

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pacts between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that he hopes will lead to a..
Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump [Video]

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals

 The president hosts a ceremony marking deals between Israel and Gulf states Bahrain and the UAE.
Trump Hosts Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain at White House Signing Ceremony

 Critics of the agreement between the three countries have called President Trump's claims that ensures peace in the Mideast to be overblown.
Israel, UAE and Bahrain set to sign historic deal

 President Donald Trump welcomes Israel's Prime Minister and the foreign ministers of two Gulf Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - to the White..
Watch live: Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signings

 Mr. Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to the White House.
Race to the White House: Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'

 With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central..
Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never war

 JERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White..
UAE and Bahrain sign normalization deal with Israel at White House

US President Donald Trump presided over the signing of normalization diplomatic ties between Israel,...
Trump on Israel-UAE-Bahrain deals: 'We mark the dawn of a new Middle East'

The UAE and Bahrain sign agreements fully normalising their relations with Israel at the White House.
Watch live: Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signings

Mr. Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain...
President Trump Finalizes International Agreement Between Israel, 2 Arab Nations [Video]

President Trump Finalizes International Agreement Between Israel, 2 Arab Nations

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from the White House.

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama..

Bahrain follows UAE to normalise ties with Israel [Video]

Bahrain follows UAE to normalise ties with Israel

Palestine recalls Bahrain envoy, denounces latest deal as 'another treacherous stab to the Palestinian cause'.

