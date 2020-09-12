UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

[NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.
Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama..