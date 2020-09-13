Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement

[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

The mother of Breonna Taylor called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, telling him to "have the power and courage to call my child yours."

'It's only the beginning' -Breonna Taylor's mom Tamika Palmer - the mother of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March - said she welcomed the new reforms and $12 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, but also demanded that the officers involved face criminal charges.

