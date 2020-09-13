Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement

[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.
Tamika Palmer - the mother of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March - said she welcomed the new reforms and $12 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, but also demanded that the officers involved face criminal charges.