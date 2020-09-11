Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary
Kelly Clarkson sent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a giant pizza to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.
BANG Showbiz Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary
#KellyClarkson… https://t.co/ke9AtAYwqq 2 days ago
Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Gender of Third Baby | Billboard NewsWith hazardous gender reveal parties setting California ablaze, Chrissy Teigen safely -- yet accidentally -- announced whether she and John Legend were adding a baby boy or girl to their family.
Trending: Chrissy Teigen Accidental Gender RevealIn an Instagram video, Chrissy Teigen accidently let it slip that she and hubby John Legend were expecting a boy.
Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals her baby's genderChrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed she is having a baby boy.