Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary

Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary

Kelly Clarkson sent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a giant pizza to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Anniversary Gifts From Their Kids Are Unforgettable

Bet you can't find this gift at the local store. When it comes to anniversary presents, Chrissy...
E! Online - Published

Kelly Clarkson Sent John Legend & Chrissy Teigen The Perfect Anniversary Gift

In honor of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s seventh wedding anniversary, Kelly Clarkson sent them...
Just Jared - Published

John Legend Jokes He and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wanted Baby No. 3 for This Surprising Reason

It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three. The EGOT winner spoke about how he and...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Kelly Clarkson gifts 54 inch pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for their anniversary #KellyClarkson… https://t.co/ke9AtAYwqq 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Gender of Third Baby | Billboard News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Gender of Third Baby | Billboard News

With hazardous gender reveal parties setting California ablaze, Chrissy Teigen safely -- yet accidentally -- announced whether she and John Legend were adding a baby boy or girl to their family.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:02Published
Trending: Chrissy Teigen Accidental Gender Reveal [Video]

Trending: Chrissy Teigen Accidental Gender Reveal

In an Instagram video, Chrissy Teigen accidently let it slip that she and hubby John Legend were expecting a boy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals her baby's gender [Video]

Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals her baby's gender

Chrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed she is having a baby boy.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published