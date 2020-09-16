Help is needed to stop more crashes on 15th Street from Fowler to Fletcher Avenues

Jason Goff Why am I sick? Where's the help? He is. I got money for his bail if needed. Tell us more about your thoughts on cri… https://t.co/qFFvuVCADz 3 hours ago

That Guy Nick #Honor RBG by Voting This Anus Out @trscoop Sure a lot of race stuff in here. And a vague mention of how he needed more mental help. Almost like it's… https://t.co/IydS7Cgi2X 6 hours ago

Rabia •give women, especially Black women, more access to affordable and safe health care •build more affordable daycares… https://t.co/DZTjyt24x5 7 hours ago

I 💚Jesus!!!/#Justices4Innocent!!/#ALLVoicesMatter RT @MsBless2013: 09/21/2020 440 more signatures needed to save 20,000 puppies! White Coat Waste Project (Dogs need your help! Tell Congress… 8 hours ago

I 💚Jesus!!!/#Justices4Innocent!!/#ALLVoicesMatter 09/21/2020 440 more signatures needed to save 20,000 puppies! White Coat Waste Project (Dogs need your help! Tell C… https://t.co/cfFuGoxUNu 8 hours ago

Chung Seto @originalspin New York should stop sending our tax dollars to Washington and fund our much needed programs and aid… https://t.co/pcIGy5US33 9 hours ago

Alex 💥🌹⭐️🌒🌕🌘 @Fiorella_im @Leftist_Warlock Why do they need to speak on Assange when we have far more pressing problems to deal… https://t.co/bzsW8pvqtn 11 hours ago