Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll

Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll

Coronavirus cases among the elderly and in care homes are rising as BorisJohnson admitted there was insufficient capacity in the testing system.

ThePrime Minister faced MPs as the Government was drawing up a list setting outwho will be at the front of the queue for coronavirus tests after a “colossalspike” in demand.


