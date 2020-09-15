Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed confused about how schools should handle symptomatic pupils and isolation when grilled on procedures before the Liaison Committee today.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK's Covid-19 testing infrastructure before Liaison Committee today, as criticism was levelled at the government for access and availability issues.
