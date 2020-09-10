Global  
 

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football this season

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football this season

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football this season

Less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

Distributing vaccines.

We've got some exciting news for sports fans!

The big ten conference has decided to go ahead with football season.

They reversed the decision this morning.

A lot of planning went into this new decision... many protocols are in place for the safety of all coaches, players, and teams. news 10's dominic miranda joins us now to explain those stipulations the league will follow... and how all this will work.

Big ten football is back...bringing jubilation to a lot of passionate fans here in the wabash valley.

5 weeks have passed since their decision to postpone the season...... but big ten presidents and chancellors unanimously voted to continue competition this morning.

The decision doesn't come, however, without a lot of regulations teams need to follow to make sure this season runs smoothly.

So how will all this work?

The league will play 8 games in 8 consecutive weeks kicking off on the weekend of october 24th.

The big ten championship game will be on december 19th... and that date will also feature an extra cross-division game where seeded teams in each division of the big ten will play eachother.

2 seed vs 2 seed, 3 vs.

3 and so on and so forth the big ten will use a color coded system--green, orange, and red--for both team positivity rates and population psoitivity rates.

If a team's positivy rate exceeds 5 percent or the population's positivity rate exceeds 7 point 5 percent... the team must pause practice and competition for at least 7 days.

Both big ten commissioner kevin warren, and iu head football coach tom allen feel good about the plan they have to move forward... and are extremely happy for everyone involved in the big ten.

"the only focus and goal that we've had over the last 40 days was to safely allow our student athletes was to return to competition."

"really happy for our players and coaches and just everybody in the big ten.

I know it's been a roller coaster and a lot of things have happened this last few weeks but i just feel like we have a great plan in place."

Big ten officials cited daily testing capabilities and a stronger confidence in the latest medical information as reasons to resume the season.

Remember their season now kicks off on the weekend of october 24th....but it's important to note...fans will not be allowed into big ten games sports director rick semmler will have much more from coach allen about this decision.

That's coming up for you tonight on myfox 10 and news 10 nightwatch in sports.

Back to




