KHSAA Approves Start Dates For Winter Sports For 2020-2021

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 6 minutes ago

Basketball, among other winter sporting events, appear to be either on schedule or with little delay.

21st.... and just one week into the kentucky high school football season -- there is already talk about -- winter sports.

Concerns rising as players go from playing outdoors to playing inside.

44news reporter erran huber- is live in henderson county - to share with us there plan moving forward.

The khsaa board definitely recognized the challenges for winter sports.

But as of now-- little or no delay when it comes to schedules ahead.

It looks like basketball is trending in the same direction that fall sports are at this moment.

And we're excited about that.

Our guys got to start some conditioning last week.

The guys are working hard, and they're excited to get back to somewhat of a normal routine.

That trend coach smithhart is talking about?

Game on.

Basketball back on schedule in the bluegrass-- practices set for october 26th, and games can begin on november 23rd.

With the kentucky high school athletic association announcing new dates for practices and competitions across the board-- for swimming, bowling, and wrestling among others.

While khsaa officials--aren't calling for a time-out--they know that it could be a different picture for schools across the state.

We realize that there will be people that make different decisions about sports than they do about school.

The exposures are different.

The intensity of seven hours inside a closed building is different from the intensity of an hour and a half soccer game, so we know people will make different decisions.

But here in henderson?

Credit for the decision to play-- goes to those who went first.

Fall sport coaches get a ton of credit.

They've done a great job of handling this, and being the pioneers of how to do this and do it the right way.

Unfortunately-- uncertainty is still the name of the game for this virus.

And even with all the effort-- the future of sports is still going to depend on where things go over the next few months.

Live in henderson-- eh