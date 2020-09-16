Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

A little late to the party, but the Big Ten is returning to college football this season, starting the weekend of October 23rd and 24th according to an announcement made by the league today.

