Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

A little late to the party, but the Big Ten is returning to college football this season, starting the weekend of October 23rd and 24th according to an announcement made by the league today.

On e-s-p-n-2.

- - a little late to the party... - but the big ten is returning to- college football, this season..- starting the- weekend of october 23rd and - 24th... according to an - announcement made by the league- today.- players, coaches and staff who- will be on the field for games- and practices... will receive - daily antigen testing, for- covid-19.

- anyone who does test positive - will be ineligible to - participate,- for 21 days... and will need to- undergo advanced- cardiac evaluation... before- being cleared to- return.

- big ten officials originally- post- poned fall sports, back o- august 11th... and a new- schedule, for fall games... has- yet to be - released.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Big Ten football is coming back in October: What we know about upcoming season

The on-again, off-again fall football season for the Big Ten is back on. Here's what we know about...
USATODAY.com - Published

Big Ten Reverses Decision, Will Start Football Season In October

Facing pressure from athletes, parents, coaches and President Donald Trump, the Big Ten said it will...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Will decision by Big Ten to play football this fall force the Pac-12's hand?

With the Big Ten's decision to play football in October, the Pac-12 is now the only Power 5...
azcentral.com - Published


Tweets about this

9and10News

9 & 10 News The Big Ten Conference is reinstating the fall football season, with games set to start October 23rd and 24th. How… https://t.co/6tLGhboSj4 9 hours ago

wwjmiddays

WWJ Middays Big 10 football will return the weekend of October 23rd and 24th. Listen to this moment from Ron Dewey sitting in f… https://t.co/l919czbDKJ 9 hours ago

HudWiBroadcasts

Hudson Broadcasting RT @WEAU13News: Big Ten football will return this fall. The conference announced on Wednesday morning a plan to start the season the weeken… 13 hours ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News Big Ten football will return this fall. The conference announced on Wednesday morning a plan to start the season th… https://t.co/anj4RYYuiM 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports [Video]

Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports

The Big Ten announced Wednesday a plan to open a 2020 football season by late October.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:12Published
Gopher Athletes Protest Cutting Of 4 Men’s Sports [Video]

Gopher Athletes Protest Cutting Of 4 Men’s Sports

Football's return does not affect the University of Minnesota’s proposal to cut a number of men's sports, leading to a protest on campus Wednesday, reports Norman Seawright III (1:25).WCCO 4 News At..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:25Published
The Big Ten Is Back [Video]

The Big Ten Is Back

Football fans are very happy.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:12Published