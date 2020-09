MS gulf coast sees damage from Sally

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 minutes ago

BULLET WITH THIS STORMMISSISSIPPI ... A FAR CRY FROMTHE SEVERELY DESTROYED HOMES INGULF SHORES ALABAMA.AND THE OVER 600 WATER RESCUESINFLORIDA...MISSISSIPPI WAS NOT WITHOUT IT'SDAMAGE...THE STATE SAW FLOODING HADOUTAGESAND DOWNED TREES.ALOT OF THIS HAPPENING INJACKSONCOUNTY.MOS/NO SUPER/"WE JUST HEARD AHUGE THUD HIT THE HOUSE ANDVIBRATED THE WALL WHERE WE WERESLEEPING OUR GRANDMAWOKE UP SCREAMING THAT SOMETHINGFELL ON THE HOUSE ANDIT WAS JUST SCARY." AS SCARY ASSALLY HAS BEEN...HURRICANE SEASON IS NOT OVER.AND THERE ARE MORE STORMS THATCOULDTARGET THE GULREMAIN VIGILANTE.

THIS STORMIF ITHAD HIT US ON SUNDAY.

HAD ITDONE SO WE'D BE LOOKING AT A FARDIFFERENT SITUATION RIGHT NOW.

WE ARE JUST LEARNING ABOUT THEFIRST DEATHFROM HURRICANE SALLY.THE MAYOR OF ORANGE BEACH SAYS AMAN DI