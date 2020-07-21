Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said it's a time to celebrate but to still be vigilant.

Indiana has one of the lowest COVID-19 spread rates

We're doing it's what we all are doing and it's what you are doing."

Are doing."

State leaders say they're happy with the trends they're seeing in indiana.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

Indiana governor eric holcomb and state health commissioner doctor kristina boix gave their weekly update today.

And they say they're celebrating the small victories!

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

In tonights top story... she has more on what those small victories are for the state.

Patrece...rondrell... the state of indiana has been in phase four point five for the last few weeks.

And it looks like we may stay there.

But -- there is some good news about the virus in the state.

In wednesdays press briefing with indiana governor eric holcomb... "doctor kristina box says"..

"indiana" currently ha one of the lowest "covid-19 spread rates" in the country.

That's because of precautions hoosiers are taking.

"did i hear you say or could you repeat it that masks are working 'they are working' that physical distancing is working?

And that the numbers don't lie.

Box: the numbers don't lie in fact the data shows it clearly" the spread rate is how quickly and how much the virus is spreading throughout the state.

State leaders say they have seen an decrease throughtout the state.

Tha'ts because hoosiers are masking up... and social distancing.

"it's not what we are doing it's what we all are doing and it's what you are doing.

/// what we're going is working and it's allowing us to not just stay open and continue to reopen but to continue to do it in a safe way."

"governor holcomb says"..

This is a reason to celebrate..

But we need to remain vigilant.

State leaders say it's not a time to stop the safety precautions we are taking.

"thats proof that we're on the right track and we need to continue to be vigilant and not just celebrate that we're on a 7 day 4.7 positivity rate but it's got to do with what's coming as well."

One thing state leaders are really paying attention to is counties with attention to is paying are really state leaders one thing as well."

What's coming got to do with what's coming as well."

One thing state leaders are really paying attention to is counties with colleges and counties with attention to is paying are really state leaders one thing as well."

What's coming got to do with what's coming as well."

One thing state leaders are really paying attention to is counties with colleges and universities.

They say that's where they are seeing a big jump in covid 19 cases.

Tomorrow -- i am going to talk with the local health department about what this low spread means for us in the wabash valley.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10.

Back to you.