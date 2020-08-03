Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Sally weakens after dumping rain on Gulf coast

[NFA] The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression and is threatening to dump another foot of rain as it moves inland.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday (September 17), after slamming into Alabama and drenching parts Florida's panhandle.

The slow-moving storm was downgraded to a tropical depression, and was moving north at about nine miles per hour.

Some parts of the coast were inundated with more than two feet of rain.

Cities such as Pensacola on the Florida coast experienced several feet of flooding.

Residents faced washed out roads and closures.

More than 570,000 homes and businesses across the area were without power.

Police in Alabama reported one death they believe to be storm-related.

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday (September 16) warned that the flooding could persist even after the weather moved on.

"You're going to have these rivers that are going to crest.

Maybe it'll happen tomorrow.

Maybe Friday.

You maybe even see some of them will happen this weekend.

So this is kind of the initial salvo, but there is going to be more that you're going to have to contend with." Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States.

There are currently three other named storms in the Atlantic, making it one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

Researchers with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA say the warming climate since the 1980s has increased the intensity and destructiveness of Atlantic hurricanes.




AP Top Stories September 17 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 17th: More flooding possible for Gulf Coast after hurricane; Trump contradicts CDC chief on vaccine; India passes 5.1..
USATODAY.com
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding [Video]

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Hurricane Sally causes damage and flooding

 Sally has weakened to a tropical storm but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from the slow-moving storm's drenching rains and flooding. (Sept. 16)
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in the Gulf Coast with heavy winds and dangerous flooding

 Hurricane Sally slammed the Gulf Coast with catastrophic flooding and a surge of sea water nearly six feet high. David Begnaud has the latest.
CBS News

Concerns grow over in-person state testing in Florida schools amid COVID-19 [Video]

Concerns grow over in-person state testing in Florida schools amid COVID-19

Concerns are growing for some teachers and families over FSA testing resuming in Florida school districts as coronavirus cases continue to emerge in classrooms across the state. Story: https://bit.ly/2Edl5VY

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:32Published

One-time Hurricane Sally not through with Florida or Alabama yet

 River flooding feared from waterways swollen by storm's torrential rains, and flash floods possible as Sally moves through Alabama, Georgia and Carolinas.
CBS News

Hurricane Sally Slams the Florida Panhandle With Deluge of Rain

 The sluggish storm veered east and intensified before making landfall near the Alabama and Florida state line. Residents and officials said they were not..
NYTimes.com

Tampa Bay family struggling to visit grandmother in long-term care facility weeks after restrictions lifted [Video]

Tampa Bay family struggling to visit grandmother in long-term care facility weeks after restrictions lifted

The family was optimistic after Governor Ron Desantis lifted restrictions on nursing home visitations. But two weeks later, they say they still aren’t allowed inside to spend time with Minnie, who is 98 years old and has dementia.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:37Published

DeSantis Plans to Ease Restrictions on Restaurants in Florida

 FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to soon ease restrictions imposed on the state’s restaurants and has asked President..
WorldNews

Large alligator spotted swimming in floodwater outside home [Video]

Large alligator spotted swimming in floodwater outside home

As the 2020 calendar year continues to show no mercy, a shocking video shows an alligator swimming just outside an Alabama woman's home. Story: https://bit.ly/33FX2rc

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:28Published
Hurricane Sally Pummels Alabama and Florida Coasts [Video]

Hurricane Sally Pummels Alabama and Florida Coasts

Hurricane Sally was upgraded to a Category 2 storm, hitting shore early on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Hurricane Sally floods downtown Pensacola, Florida

 Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama early Wednesday, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast. Before sunrise, water was up to the doors of Jordan..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, Florida

 Hurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and historic flooding in Florida and Alabama.
 
USATODAY.com
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule [Video]

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast. “Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:44Published

New solar cycle has begun, NASA announces

 Washington DC, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- Solar Cycle 25, a new phase in the polarity of the Sun that will determine changes in space weather and will last the next 11..
WorldNews

Northern Hemisphere had its warmest summer ever, NOAA says

 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration​ also said 2020 is likely to be one of the five warmest years on record.
CBS News

Satellite footage shows wildfire smoke looming over California

 Smoke from the wildfires raging in California is visible in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite images from Sept. 9-10.
 
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC

"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

