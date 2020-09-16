Fox News Shuts Down Newt Gingrich
After Newt Gingrich tried to spread a conspiracy theory about George Soros, multiple Fox News hosts shut him down, leading to an awkward silence.
Claire's Forecast 9-17Claire's Forecast 9-17
Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR NewsJim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox..
Fox News Trims Staff Amid Reorganization | THR NewsFox News will lay off staff in a reorganization and restructuring of its businesses.