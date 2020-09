Bilic: Ivanovic brings us PL experience Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 days ago Bilic: Ivanovic brings us PL experience Slaven Bilic says the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic gives West Brom some much-needed Premier League experience. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Bilic confirms Albion target Ivanovic is having a medical Slaven Bilic, who has utilised his contacts to attract Ivanovic back to England and the Premier...

Sutton Coldfield Observer - Published 1 week ago





Tweets about this