Oregon Fires Prompt Evacuation Orders

Wildfire emergency in Oregon as it faces 'once-in-a-generation event,' Medford under evacuation orders Thousands of residents across Oregon remain under evacuation orders Wednesday as fast-moving fires...

FOXNews.com - Published 1 week ago





Fires in northern California inch toward containment, one southern Oregon fire now 100% contained Evacuation orders were reduced as officials gained more control over fires in southern Oregon and...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago



