Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Oregon Fires Prompt Evacuation Orders
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Oregon Fires Prompt Evacuation Orders
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published
49 seconds ago
New evacuation orders are in effect in Oregon because of the massive fires.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Wildfire emergency in Oregon as it faces 'once-in-a-generation event,' Medford under evacuation orders
Thousands of residents across Oregon remain under evacuation orders Wednesday as fast-moving fires...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 week ago
Fires in northern California inch toward containment, one southern Oregon fire now 100% contained
Evacuation orders were reduced as officials gained more control over fires in southern Oregon and...
USATODAY.com - Published
2 days ago
Wildfires Live Updates: 500,000 Under Evacuation Orders in Oregon
The mayor of Portland declared a state of emergency as fires burned toward the city. California and...
NYTimes.com - Published
6 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Amazon
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ford Motor Company
Emmy Award
William Barr
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Facebook
PlayStation 5
Virtual reality
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Floyd Mayweather
Amy Dorris
WORTH WATCHING
Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film
'Scientific American' Backs Biden in First-Ever Endorsement
HHS spokesman takes leave after Facebook rant
Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations