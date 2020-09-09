Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke

Fires in Oregon turned the sky orange and filled the air with thick smoke on Wednesday (September 9).

Footage shows a cyclist riding through the choking smog while using a protective face.

While footage from a boat shows the apocalyptic scene with waterfalls pouring into the river and abandoned industrial buildings at Willamette Falls Locks in Oregon City.

The wildfires raging in Santiam Canyon have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas.

The inferno forced Oregon residents to flee the blaze that had threatened the safety of their homes with unsafe air to breathe.

Fire crews have issued a level three evacuation order for everyone from Lyons-Mehama through Idanha, including Mill City and Detroit.

Oregon state governor Kate Brow said four towns have experienced significant damage.

She said: “Oregon has experienced an unprecedented fire with significant damage and devastating consequences for the entire state.'' The wildfire came after the record-breaking heat wave.

These blazes are powered by strong offshore winds that are fanning the flames causing them to spread.