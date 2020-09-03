Thursday's PL club-by-club transfer news
The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up Thursday's transfer news from across all 20 Premier League clubs.
Good Morning Transfers: The Gossip ColumnAll of Thursday's transfer gossip including news for Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Friday's PL club-by-club transfer newsThe Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up Thursday's transfer news from across all 20 Premier League clubs.
Tesla Continues Slump And Falls 9%On Thursday, shares of Tesla slumped as much as 7% in early trading. The fall comes just a day after Baillie Gifford, Tesla's largest outside shareholder, said it had to trim its stake amid the stock's..