Can The New England Patriots Overcome Their Newly Cast Underdog Status? Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 days ago Can The New England Patriots Overcome Their Newly Cast Underdog Status? Sportsline NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the likely gameplan for the week 2 matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this