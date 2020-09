Gov. Desantis update of Hurricane Sally

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:09s - Published 4 minutes ago

Desantis says there have been no deaths in Florida connected to Hurricane Sally.

PART OF THE STAT━ THAT ISHELPING FREE UP FUNDS FORRECOVERY AND OTHER RESOURCES.DESPITE CATCHING MANY OFF GUAR━GOVERNOR DESANTIS SAYS THEREHAVE BEEN NO DEATHS IN FLORIDACONNECTED TO HURRICANE SALLY.DESANTIS TOURED THE DAMAGE INTHE PENSACOLA AREA BY AIR,EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON.HIGH WATERS REMAINED, HE SAID,AS DOWN RIVER FLOODING WILLCONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

HESAID POWER LOSS WAS ONE OF THEBIGGEST ISSUES.

ABOUT250-THOUSAND IN THE AREA LOST ITAT THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM.ONLY AROUND 40-THOUSAND HAVE HADPOWER RESTORED.THE STATE HAS DELIVERED ABOUT200 GENERATORS TO HELP.THE HIGHWAY PATROL IS ALSOGIVING REPAIR CREWS PRIORITY ONTHE ROADS."We are here as a state tosupport NW Florida.

I can tellyou having spoken with the WhiteHouse, and members of FEMA,Homeland Security, the federgovernment is going to be herehelpin━ they already ar━ wehave all hand on deck."GOVERNOR DESANTIS SAYS ABOUT 500NATIONAL GUARD PERSONNEL AREALSO ON HAND TO HELP WITH