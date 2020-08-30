Global  
 

Louisiana residents still dealing with Hurricane Laura's aftermath

Louisiana residents still dealing with Hurricane Laura's aftermath

Of the damaged home.

I's been three weeks since hurricane laura devastated the southwest region of the state.

Leaving thousands of people displaced and many stories of loss.

News 1's cassie schirm met with one lake charles family left without a home.

Pkgcassie now that hurricane laura has left this area i's left nothing but debris on the side of the roads and houses without roofs like this one here leaving many people asking the same question what should i do next where do we go from here?"we lost our home we did have an adjuster come out he was like i's a total loss"this is what remains of jessica formans home"i's gone "holes in the ceiling, mold and debris everywhere nat the whole roof is destroyed forcing her her husband and their four children out of their home and now living in her brothers living room."they have a big slumber party every night "unfortunately this is all too familiar for her family "this is the second tome we lost our house we lost our house in rita rita was the floods it was kinda sureel but like again.

"and i's especially hard for her 19 year old son who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.and this time laura hit her whole family we would usually depend on my parents but my parents got damage the're the same but w're in but they do't have insurance question"w're staying with my brother and they got damage the're going to be have to be out of their house to fix it so w're like where are we going to go now"and many others are in the same boat "you ca't ask anybody house their house because everybody got damage everybody"and tha's evident with blue tarps everywhere just temporary band-aids to the pain that laur's brought "i's temporary"jessica and her husband to wonder what to do next "because i do't want to go through it again not with my kids and i do't want to .....i's tough"so far people all across the country have come together with a force of a hurricane to help her and her family out.so thankful i mean i ca't even have words i did't expect us inspect anything 'm very grateful the auguillard form in the family say the house is just a building the home though is in their heart in lake charles and cassie schirm news 15 if you would like to help their family out they have a go fund me set up online.

We have that link on our website kadn.com




