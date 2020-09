‘Alarming’: WHO warns Europe over 300,000 COVID-19 cases in week Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published 1 minute ago ‘Alarming’: WHO warns Europe over 300,000 COVID-19 cases in week Daily UK cases alone number in the thousands, as experts say the true figure could be in the tens of thousands. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this