Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ecstatic Tottenham fans welcome Gareth Bale as he enters club's training ground

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Ecstatic Tottenham fans welcome Gareth Bale as he enters club's training ground

Ecstatic Tottenham fans welcome Gareth Bale as he enters club's training ground

A group of ecstatic Tottenham fans welcomed their possible new loan signing Gareth Bale as he entered the club's training ground in London.

A group of ecstatic Tottenham fans welcomed their possible new loan signing Gareth Bale as he entered the club's training ground in London.

Spurs fans are heard chanting Bale's name as the Welshman is driven into the training ground in Enfield.

The winger is also seen giving the filmer, @joejaycoys, a thumbs-up as he passes the joyous football fans on September 18.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham fans give Gareth Bale a warm welcome ahead of sealing loan deal

Tottenham fans give Gareth Bale a warm welcome ahead of sealing loan deal Tottenham Hotspur will conclude a deal for the Welshman to return to north London on Friday, and...
Football.london - Published

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward arrives at Tottenham's training ground

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale arrives at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground as he nears a return...
BBC News - Published

Gareth Bale pictured arriving in London to sign for Spurs in move from Madrid

Gareth Bale pictured arriving in London to sign for Spurs in move from Madrid The Welshman, who looked very happy arriving at his new club, was given a warm reception from fans as...
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bale receives hero's welcome from Spurs fans [Video]

Bale receives hero's welcome from Spurs fans

Gareth Bale gets a hero's welcome as he arrives to Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on returning to the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published
Bale arrives to cheers at Spurs training ground [Video]

Bale arrives to cheers at Spurs training ground

Gareth Bale is greeted by cheering Tottenham fans as he arrives at Spurs' training ground ahead of his move from Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs [Video]

Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur supporters excited at the news that Gareth Bale is returning to the club on a season-long loan deal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:02Published