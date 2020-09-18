A group of ecstatic Tottenham fans welcomed their possible new loan signing Gareth Bale as he entered the club's training ground in London.

Ecstatic Tottenham fans welcome Gareth Bale as he enters club's training ground

Spurs fans are heard chanting Bale's name as the Welshman is driven into the training ground in Enfield.

The winger is also seen giving the filmer, @joejaycoys, a thumbs-up as he passes the joyous football fans on September 18.