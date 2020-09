7 First Alert Forecast Noon 9/18

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:08s - Published 1 day ago

CHIEFMETEOROLOGISTAARON MENTKOWSKITRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.FROST ADVISORYFROM 12AM THROUGH8AM SATURDAY FORCHAUTAUQUA,SOUTHERN ERIE,WYOMING, ANDGENESEE COUNTIES.FREEZE WARNINGFROM 12AM THROUGH8AM SATURDAY FORCATTARAUGUS ANDALLEGANY COUNTIES.SKIES WILL CLEAROUT ON FRIDAY, BUTAIR TEMPERATURESWILL REMAIN VERYCOOL ONLY RISING TONEAR 60 WITH ABRISK NORTHERLYBREEZE AT 15MPH.SATURDAY WILLSTART OFF CRISPWITH TEMPERATURESIN THE 30SFOLLOWED BY A MIXOF SUN & CLOUDSAND DAYTIME HIGHSIN THE 50S.

SUNDAYWILL FEATURE AFROSTY MORNING,THEN SUNSHINE WILLSENDTEMPERATURES TONEAR 60 DEGREESDURING THEAFTERNOON.

THECRISP NIGHT ANDSUNNY DAYS WILLCONTINUE INTO NEXTWEEK WITHTEMPERATURESWARMING BACK TOTHE 70S BY MIDWEEK.FRIDAYMORNING: 45AFTERNOON: 59PARTLY CLOUDY &COOLSATURDAYMORNING: 39AFTERNOON: 59CLEAR AND COOL.SUNDAYMORNING: 37AFTERNOON: 61SUNNY & CONTINUEDCOOLSUNDAYMORNING: 37AFTERNOON: 61FROSTY START,SUNNY AND COOLAFTERNOONMONDAYMORNING: 39AFTERNOON: 63ANOTHER FROSTYSTART.

SUNNY ANDMILDERTUESDAYMORNING: 43AFTERNOON: 67FALL BEGINS AT9:30AMIT'S APPARENTLY