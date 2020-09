Καλή Kalou 🌊 Scalia died in February and Mitch wouldn't let Obama appoint a new justice. There is no doubt in my mind that he wi… https://t.co/5QiDKrvvMP 5 minutes ago

Yvonne Casey #McConnell: I will fill #Ginsburg's seat with #Trump'sNominee. #Schumer says don't dare. It remains unclear wheth… https://t.co/QagjpOK0aG 55 minutes ago

Carlos Something tells me Trump is actually not going to nominate a replacement to Justice Ginsburg. Why? Because he's los… https://t.co/68KG8PqR4n 1 hour ago

Once a Marine . . . RT @lessguns: Trump will try to fill Ginsburg’s seat before November. The looming question is how many in the Senate GOP will respect the r… 1 hour ago

L Ross RT @DavidBrodyCBN: Folks here we go: with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I virtually guarantee you that @realDonaldTrump and Senate Repu… 1 hour ago

Dana🌹 Got home to this devastating news @Scotus Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died #RIPRBG 💔💔💔 Of course her body is barely col… https://t.co/uIiK09IA7D 1 hour ago

Howard Bashman “McConnell: I will fill Ginsburg’s seat with Trump’s nominee. Schumer says don’t dare. It remains unclear whether R… https://t.co/BR6yauxfCF 2 hours ago