The popular video app TikTok could soon be based in Texas after President Donald Trump said Saturday he gave his "blessing" to a deal for U.S. operations.

New TikTok HQ Could Be Based In Texas After Trump Says He Gave 'Blessing' To US Deal

President Donald Trump said has has given his stamp of approval “in concept” on the Oracle bid...

President Donald Trump says he has given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he has given his 'blessing' to a deal between Oracle, Walmart and...