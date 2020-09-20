Global  
 

Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US

The deal, which will keep the video-sharing app TikTok available in the US, was approved by the Trump administration after it threatened to ban it over security concerns.


TikTok Announces Deal With Oracle and Walmart, Trump Approves

Just hours before new app downloads would be banned in the United States, Vanessa Pappas, the interim...
MacRumours.com - Published

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


Trump says deal between Oracle and TikTok has his ‘blessing’

US President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" to an investment by software maker Oracle in...
The Age - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comWorldNews



