Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US The deal, which will keep the video-sharing app TikTok available in the US, was approved by the Trump administration after it threatened to ban it over security concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this euronews knowledge Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US https://t.co/2BYXo4iZxs https://t.co/LZXbiaElkA 59 seconds ago CBS This Morning President Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his "blessing" to a proposed deal that would see the popular video-… https://t.co/UvdXb7Wq50 4 minutes ago HereIAm RT @FairyQ15: Donald Trump Gives ‘Blessing’ to TikTok Deal with Wal-Mart and Oracle https://t.co/zz29anNZBc 5 minutes ago e-news.US Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US - https://t.co/QsYAi94ee4 14 minutes ago Missy RT @6abc: President Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his "blessing" to a proposed deal that would see the popular video-sharing app Ti… 14 minutes ago fabriq Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available i... U.S. judge approves injunction to dela… https://t.co/HJRybnNLJ5 18 minutes ago ZAQS Tech News Donald Trump approves deal to keep TikTok app available in US https://t.co/iIYngqSf5e 19 minutes ago Action News on 6abc President Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his "blessing" to a proposed deal that would see the popular video-… https://t.co/5ANXvYK8CZ 19 minutes ago