Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources say the Chinese company is seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular video app.
Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations. The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
YouTube has rolled out a new short-form video creator called YouTube Shorts in India and this has been done to give competition to Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. As per a report in the Verge, Shorts will allow people to make 15-second videos and it can be set to music as well.