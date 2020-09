New TikTok HQ Could Be Based In Texas After Trump Says He Gave 'Blessing' To US Deal



The popular video app TikTok could soon be based in Texas after President Donald Trump said Saturday he gave his "blessing" to a deal for U.S. operations. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:15 Published 46 minutes ago

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration



Although the clock is ticking, pardon the pun, TikTok is not going down without a fight. Per Bloomberg and Reuters, the video-sharing app and its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, filed a complaint in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago