Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan

Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan

Since July, at least 115 people have been killed after days of torrential rains brought record-breaking floods.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sudan Sudan Country in North Africa

Sudan's Sinnar state flooding: Families find shelter in schools [Video]

Sudan's Sinnar state flooding: Families find shelter in schools

The worst floods in Sudan in a century continue to displace thousands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
Sudan floods: Drainage problems thwart recovery efforts [Video]

Sudan floods: Drainage problems thwart recovery efforts

More than 100,000 homes damaged or destroyed as cleanup gets underway in Sudan after weeks of flooding.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published
Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aid [Video]

Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aid

In Sudan, thousands of people who lost everything to the floods are calling for more help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Court: Trump Can End Temporary Legal Status for 4 Countries

 A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Flash floods swamp homes after heavy rain in Thailand [Video]

Flash floods swamp homes after heavy rain in Thailand

Flash floods swept through homes in Thailand after heavy rain throughout the night. Rescue teams rushed to help residents in Nakhon Nayok province and take them to evacuation centres after the water..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
Hundreds of residents evacuated during floods in Malaysia [Video]

Hundreds of residents evacuated during floods in Malaysia

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated after floods swamped homes in Malaysia on Tuesday (September 15). Heavy rain in recent days has caused rivers to burst their banks close to several cities..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published
Sudan declares 3-month state of emergency over deadly floods [Video]

Sudan declares 3-month state of emergency over deadly floods

Floods have killed 99 people and caused total and partial collapse of more than 100,000 homes, says local media.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published