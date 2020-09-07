|
|
|
Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan
Since July, at least 115 people have been killed after days of torrential rains brought record-breaking floods.
