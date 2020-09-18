Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country".
Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit states by COVID.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving for the victory gained in the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey.
Selena Gomez is using this time of quarantine to focus on how she can make a difference in the wider world, even from the comfort of her own home. Earlier this month, during an interview on Variety and iHeart's podcast, "The Big Ticket," Gomez shared that this time alone has allowed her to have "the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before.