Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:01s
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he would report a neighbour who breachedself-isolation rules, as the Government introduces new fines for those whorefuse to quarantine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49
Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05
Health Secretary 'strengthening support' for social care [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14
Hancock: Last line of defence is national action [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

CarlEvansMCR

Carl Evans RT @KayBurley: Govt squeamish about using phrase ‘second lockdown’. Watch out for more use of the term ‘circuit breaker’ is my best guess… 2 minutes ago

InstructorADI

Dean Hummerstone So how many cases are hospitalised and how many on ICU's and how many have died? 'UK faces a tipping point': Hanco… https://t.co/Z2x6RyHPxj 3 minutes ago

kathyf

KathyF RT @ProfEdWild: A “mandatory” mask rule which the Gov told us in advance they wouldn’t enforce, and didn’t expect shops to enforce, and no… 3 minutes ago

Mariebe10098426

Marie Bell RT @ConHome: WATCH: “The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice” – @MattHancock https://t.co/WNmy4vdaPB 8 minutes ago

ConHome

ConservativeHome WATCH: “The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice” – @MattHancock https://t.co/WNmy4vdaPB 14 minutes ago

ProfEdWild

Ed Wild A “mandatory” mask rule which the Gov told us in advance they wouldn’t enforce, and didn’t expect shops to enforce,… https://t.co/I1856GMFD9 16 minutes ago

AndyAtLockerbie

Andrew Alan Morton '“This country faces a tipping point" Matt Hancock warns of second lockdown in rules are flouted' By, for example,… https://t.co/0qdDIERtfa 17 minutes ago

QueenMSheba

Queen M. Sheba RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns of more restrictive measures as UK 'faces a tipping point' https://t.co/H8tD4… 23 minutes ago