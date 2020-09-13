Global  
 

Covid-19: When and how will the raging Coronavirus Pandemic end, will it ever? | Oneindia News

It's been 9 months that the world has been reeling under Cornavirus Pandemic but one question has been bugging everyone, when will this Pandemic end.

When will the world return to its normal pace without any social distancing or donning a mask everytime one steps outside.

Coronavirus cases have crossed 30 million mark and more than 9.6 Lakh people have succumbed to the infectious disease.

The scientists across the world are working 24 7 to find a cure or a solution to this raging issue.

There are certain speculated ways in which the Coronavirus Pandemic will end.

If we look at the The deadliest pandemic in modern history, Spanish flu, caused 500 million infections in three waves that led to 50 million deaths around the world between 1918 and 1920.

The flu virus evolved into a far less deadly seasonal bug which was manageable.


