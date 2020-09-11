Tracking the tropics 9/20/20

Alicia Lisa Gragg RT @WAVY_News: Tracking the Tropics:
Tropical Storm Beta was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries abou… 16 minutes ago
BRProud Coastal communities began preparing for Beta over the weekend
https://t.co/f6fJJD50iD 19 minutes ago
fasting39🇺🇸 RT @kron4news: Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about heavy rain… 24 minutes ago
KRON4 News Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about h… https://t.co/0VLa0QuqOJ 32 minutes ago
SayWatNw🌈🎮🖥 RT @3onyourside: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast https://t.co/68FKcU1GyM 1 hour ago
Big 2 News KMID TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast https://t.co/kfNATgOTcY 1 hour ago
WKRG TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast https://t.co/GArbwrqizC 1 hour ago
Cody Nickel TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast https://t.co/QmZHP8bTke 1 hour ago
Tracking the Tropics | September 20 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the tropics - 9/20/20The latest look at Tropical Storm Beta and the tropics in general.
Tracking the Tropics | September 20, 10 amABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.