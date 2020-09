Last Days of Spring Movie

Last Days of Spring Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In ‘La Cañada Real’ a shanty town near Madrid, the inhabitants are forced to leave their self-build homes, because the land they live on is sold.

While this process slowly unfolds, the different members of the Spanish family Gabarre Mendoza, struggle with their lives in transition.

Directed by: Isabel Lamberti screenplay: Isabel Lamberti, Lenina Ungari country Spain