The all-new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Design

Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness design identity.

The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’ with kinetic jewel surface details that emphasizes Tucson’s distinctly different identity in a crowded segment.

Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle; these tech-savvy consumers adopt the latest gadgets to enhance their lives.

Tucson’s integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width taillamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, echoing the DRL on the front.

In order to achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.


