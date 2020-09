Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:40s - Published 12 hours ago

Tens of thousands of Palm Beach County students will head back to classrooms on Monday for the first time in more than six months.

Thousands of Palm Beach County students head back to classrooms on Monday

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS AREHEADING BACK TO PALM BEACHCOUNTY SCHOOL CAMPUSES IT'STHE FIRST TIME SINCE MARCH.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVESTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICEWITH A LOOK AT THE DAY AHEAD-.

THIS IS REALLY A SECOND’FIRST DAY OF SCHOOLAFTEALL STUDENTS STARTED THESCHOOL YEAR VIRTUALLY THREEWEEKS AGO.

NOW..

LESS THAN 50PERCENT OF STUDENTS SAYTHEYTODAY.ONLY ON FIVE..

I SPOKE WITHPRINCIPAL ALLISON CASTELLANO ATSPANISH RIVER HIGH SCHOOL INBOCA RATON.

SHE SAYS HERCAMPUS IS READY TO WELCOMEBACK STUDENTS WHEN THEY ARREADY TO BE THERE.

SHE EXPECABOUT 30 PERCENT OF HER MORETHAN 2 THOUSAND STUDENTS BACKTODAY..

AND SAYS A MAJORITY OFTHEM ARE FRESHMAN.

SHE SAYSTHEYGET THE CAMPUS AND THE STAFFREAD8:59 OUR TEACHERS HAVE DONE APHENOMENAL JOB WITH REMOTELEARNING AND I KNOW COMEMONDAY THEY ARE GOING TOFIGURE OUT A WAY TO MAKE ITWORK WITH HAVING STUDENTSHOME AND BACK AT SCHOOLBECAUSE ITHERE ALONGSIDE THSUPPORTING THEMCOMING UP AT 6..

ISPEAKING ONE ON ONE WITHSUPERINTENDENT DR. DONALDFENNOY.

