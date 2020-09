World Branding Forum The #CocaColaFoundation has pledged US$100k to The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for displaced families… https://t.co/EtTXJkfnqb 1 hour ago

Business Journals Boeing said it is providing $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts in the West Coast… https://t.co/DjOYjqcjqr 5 hours ago

Puget Sound Business Journal Boeing said it is providing $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts in the West Coast… https://t.co/F0E2denuLe 6 hours ago

Mehmet Erkul RT @AmericanExpress: As wildfires continue to cause destruction in the Western US, AmEx is committing $100K to support the American Red Cro… 16 hours ago

Yelp Inland Empire The West Coast wildfires have consumed millions of acres and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents. We've co… https://t.co/SqD63PrRsU 20 hours ago

Ella Nicholson RT @LaniJordan: Making a difference to those affected by disaster may be the purpose you are looking for! The Red Cross has a great need f… 2 days ago

EdwardsAgency RT @pacificlife: In response to the ongoing wildfires burning across California, the Pacific Life Foundation has donated $125,000 in suppor… 2 days ago